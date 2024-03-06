Henry Davis making his case for Pirates Opening Day starter at catcher

Following an off-season injury to Endy Rodriguez, second year catcher Henry Davis has been thrust into the position of starter after a season in which he barely played his natural position. The entire winter has been marred with conversations of whether the former first overall pick can live up to these expectations, and fulfill the responsibilities of a Major League catcher.

Ladies and gentleman, it seems Davis has had his ear to the streets because he has been ripping through the Grapefruit League, making his mark as the Pirates’ potential Opening Day catcher.

With last season’s interesting circumstances surrounding the rookie, many seemed to pin him as the team’s second best option behind Rodriguez. However, there has been maybe no one looking better in Spring ball. This emergence of Davis has been refreshing for the team as even they seemed unsure if he would be able to make such a big jump after just one off-season.

The sound Henry’s bat makes when it connects with a baseball is unmatched https://t.co/3ONeIBaQWU — Bucs Dugout (@BucsDugout) March 5, 2024

The acquisition of Yasmani Grandal seemed like an indication that Davis may not be seeing time behind the plate, with the Pirates stating that Grandal will definitely be one of their big league catchers in the regular season. Now however, it looks like Grandal will be playing the role of mentor to the young Davis, as he is far out performing his counterpart to this point in Bradenton.

Though only Spring Training, it is incredible to see how far Davis has come in just one season, especially at the plate. After the team’s 7-3 victory over Tampa Bay, Davis notched a home-run in his third straight game. An incredible stat line, especially considering Davis has come out saying that he was not pleased with his offensive performance last season. To this point he is hitting for .400 with a 1.444 ops. Defensively he has been making strides as well, keeping pace with veterans Grandal and Jason Delay, showing at every facet of the game why he should be in consideration for one of the spots on the active roster.

Henry Davis just keeps crushing homers this #SpringTraining! pic.twitter.com/GpxB2vNlap — MLB (@MLB) March 4, 2024

Obviously it’s only Spring Training, but Davis has already far exceeded fan’s expectations of him for the start of the season. There is still work to be done, but I think it’s fair to say that he is living up to some of the hype that came early on in his career. While the competition is still very real, it seems like a mistake for anyone other than Henry Davis to be playing catcher for the Pirates on Opening Day, and he is proving that point every time he takes the field.