Andrew McCutchen, Joshua Palacios back from injuries in Pirate City

Two players were noticeably missing from the beginning of Spring Training for the Pirates, as Andrew McCutchen and Joshua Palacios were rehabbing injuries. This week however saw the return of the two players, who are both on very different paths ahead of the regular season.

Palacios is a fringe Major Leaguer at this point in his career, and it’s probably concerning for him to miss the beginning of Spring Ball, as he is absolutely in competition for a roster spot. Last year saw the 28-year old outfielder spend time back and forth between Triple-A Indianapolis and Pittsburgh, but when he was with the Pirates, he seemed to have a knack for showing up in big moments.

While a .239 average won’t jump off the stat sheet, the hits that he did have tend to swing a game’s momentum. Of all the hits that he had, by far his most memorable was when he became the first Bucco to hit a walk-off homer on his birthday in late July against Philadelphia. This time away from the game through winter and his injury has Palacios itching to get back to competing.

HIS NAME IS JOSHUA pic.twitter.com/QvGNhL1o60 — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) September 22, 2023

“I’ve been super anxious,” Palacios said. “Just sitting in the trainer’s room and sitting in the clubhouse watching the guys on TV having some fun out there, I miss the game. This is what you live for.”

On the flip side, McCutchen is entering his 16th Major League season, rebuilding from a partial achilles tear that ended his 2023 on a sour note. However, in his age 37 season, the former MVP is looking to have another productive year as the team’s designated hitter and locker room leader. On the cusp of 300 home runs, ‘Cutch and the team have much higher expectations this year than last.

“We’re an offense that works counts, we get on base, we use our legs, we steal bases, we can do a better job of moving runners and getting runners in. That’s the game. It’s never changed. It never will,” McCutchen said.

Sights and sounds from Bradenton⚾️



Andrew McCutchen #LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/fMI0LWGk0h — Pittsburgh Pirates Player Development Report (@PGHplayerDev) February 28, 2024

Pittsburgh re-signed McCutchen in the off-season, extending his reunion by one more year. Seeing McCutchen in black and gold is the absolute right thing for this team and his individual legacy. Having a player like him in the locker room is more valuable than ever, as there are plenty of young players on the Pirates looking for their place in the league.

Though 37, McCutchen is still here to play. Palacios is still searching for a foothold within this team structure. The two of these players making their Spring debuts this week, could have huge implications for the regular season, and perhaps this just another spark for what could be a very exciting Pirates team in 2024.