Ranking the Pirates top eight pitching prospects

1 - Paul Skenes

Who else could be at the top of this list? Who else has triple-digit heat that can be commanded effectively? Who else has a double-plus slider to pair with a fastball that could end up as an 80 grade? The only things that could get theoretically in the way of Paul Skenes becoming a capable MLB starter one day is health and Paul Skenes himself.

You won’t have to worry about the latter, Skenes was team captain during his time at Air Force as a two-way player before transferring to LSU. He’s extremely driven, thoughtful in his answers and asks good questions.

I worry that the 2024 Pirates are counting too much on Paul Skenes and others to arrive by mid-season to help a rotation held together by duct-tape and prayer, that we’re even having those kinds of conversations about Skenes less than a year after he was taken number one overall in the draft speaks to the kind of talent and skill he has.

2 - Jared Jones

Jones’ fastball explodes out of his hand, sitting upper 90s and touching triple digits with elite IVB. He also throws a short hard slider that Statcast often registers as a cutter in the low 90s. Whatever he wants to call it, it’s the best raw stuff in the system outside of Paul Skenes.

It’s undeniable how appealing some of his offerings are, but Jones can be a very frustrating pitcher to watch. Past the fastball and slider, he’s struggled to develop a working mix or a good third offering. Jones doesn’t hit his spots consistently and it sometimes prevents his fastball from playing up to its double plus potential.

After overwhelming AA hitters for 10 starts at the beginning of the year, Jones was promoted to AAA. In Indianapolis, his issues and volatility led to him posting an ERA of 4.72 in 82 innings despite striking out 28.3 percent of batters (10.87/9).

His flaws scare me, and I considered putting a few other guys in this spot, but Jones’ proximity to the Majors and raw stuff won out.

Luckily, Jones will be just 22 for the majority of the season. So despite him not being a finished product, there’s plenty of time for him to develop as a pitcher, some of that development might occur in MLB in 2024, perhaps even earlier than Skenes.

3 - Anthony Solometo

The most advanced pitcher in the system other than Skenes, Solometo has a very high floor, but perhaps a limited ceiling. The 6’5” lefty is quite deceptive, able to throw a variety of pitches for strikes consistently and has better stuff than some give him credit for.

His improved velocity waned as he soared past his career high in innings, but his average fastball velocity of 92.2 last season is good enough to make it an effective offering given his plus command. With his frame, it’s not totally unthinkable that he could improve on that further, but it doesn’t seem especially likely.

When I went to Altoona to cover Paul Skenes’ debut there, one of the things that got my attention the most about Skenes was that the staff in Altoona used some of the same language discussing his intangibles as Solometo. Some even directly compared the two in a few different ways.

Solometo’s ability to self-evaluate and take in information while also being the youngest pitcher in the Eastern League last season contributes to his high placement.

4 - Bubba Chandler

The numbers in High-A Greensboro weren’t pretty in the first half. Actually, they were dreadful. Through 62.1 innings pitched at the all-star break his ERA was 6.79 and he was walking 12.5 percent of the batters he faced who were also hitting .318 off of him.

Worse yet, there were questions about his general maturity and preparation. Then he did a 180 in the second half.

He dominated after the ASB. Over his last eight starts at high A, he went 6-1, lowered his walk rate to 7.9 percent, limited opposing hitters to just a .173 batting average and carried an ERA of 1.85. He was promoted to Altoona and in his last start of the season threw five shutout frames, allowing just one hit, conceding no walks, and striking out eight.

In his own words, he had to grow up.

Pirates top-10 prospect RHP Bubba Chandler on what’s been clicking in the second half to earn a promotion to Double-A Altoona. pic.twitter.com/V3AI1f42PJ — Kevin Gorman (@KevinGormanPGH) September 8, 2023

Chandler is an elite athlete, and his fastball regularly reaches into the upper 90s. His changeup has shown the ability to absolutely devastate hitters and plays well off the fastball. He needs to find more consistency and continue to improve his breaking pitches, but his upside is substantial.

5 - Thomas Harrington

Thomas Harrington is good at pitching. I worry some about the ceiling, but I don’t worry that much about the role he will eventually have in the Majors if he pans out.

He utilized a four-pitch mix last season dominated by the fastball that he uses well at the top of the zone, slider and changeup as well as a cutter.

Harrington pitched well in a notorious hitter's park at High-A Greensboro. Striking out 28.2 percent of hitters and pitching to the tune of a 3.87 ERA after being promoted at the start of June.

6 - Jun-Seok Shim

Shim seemed destined to be among the top picks of the KBO draft before deciding to sign with an MLB team, officially signing with the Pirates in January before last season for $750,000.

The stuff is tantalizing, and he makes hitters look foolish everywhere he goes. High spin rates, a mid to high 90s fastball and breaking pitches with downright silly amounts of break.

An ankle injury limited him to under 10 innings, but he went four perfect innings with eight Ks in his professional debut in the complex league on June 10.

He’ll turn 20 in April and will presumably start in Low-A Bradenton with a chance to quickly move up to high-A Greensboro if he can stay on the mound. He’s got a wide range of potential outcomes, and is my breakout pick this year. If Shim does what I think he’s capable of doing, he could be on top-100 prospect lists by the end of the year.

7 - Braxton Ashcraft

Braxton Ashcraft’s journey has been turbulent to say the least. A dislocated shoulder in his non-throwing arm in 2019, missed the 2020 campaign along with every other Minor Leaguer, and went under the knife for Tommy John after 10 starts in 2021 and sat out all of 2022 rehabbing.

The team eased him back into the fold last year he worked exclusively in shorter starts, working three and four innings at a time, pitching 26.1 innings at High A, and 20 innings at AA.

Not only did he come back throwing harder with better stuff, which is not an uncommon outcome with all the strength and conditioning work players do for TJ rehab, but he commanded it. He picked apart AA hitters to the tune of a 1.85 ERA.

Without any real idea what he’ll look like fully stretched out or if the newfound velocity will hold deeper into outings, there’s risk here.

It’s worth finding out if he’s a starter or not, but Ashcraft was added to the 40-man roster this offseason to protect him from being taken in the Rule 5 draft. If he struggles with stamina or gets injured again, I wonder how long the leash would be before they would move him to the bullpen full time where he could potentially progress faster.

8 - Mike Burrows

A three-pitch mix consisting of the fastball, a curve and a changeup is Burrow’s calling card. All of them are average to solid. His command is average, and the reliever risk has come and gone as his offerings have evolved. Perhaps some of that risk creeps back in post recovery from Tommy John surgery.

He won’t be ready to pitch in games until at least mid-season, and he’ll likely work in brief rehab starts or out of the pen at AAA Indianapolis. If he returns healthy, he could be a backend rotation option for the MLB team in 2025.