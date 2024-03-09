Paul Skenes, Termarr Johnson, Anthony Solometo highlight Pirates Spring Breakout roster

In a first-of-its-kind event, top prospects from the Pittsburgh Pirates will take center stage to battle the best from the Baltimore Orioles.

It’s called Spring Breakout, an initiative designed to showcase the best of the future in each organization and allow both fans and baseball minds to see the next generation of prospects.

Paul Skenes on the mound. Anthony Solometo and Bubba Chandler taking the hill, too. Termarr Johnson at second base. Lonnie White Jr. in the outfield. The possibilities are cool and should fire up diehard Pirates fans who hear about prospects, but don’t get to see them on TV.

Nine of the Pirates’ top 10 prospects will suit up for the contest against Baltimore’s top prospects. No. 3 prospect in the Pirates system Jared Jones will not participate as he competes for a starting spot in the big league rotation.

Skenes, Solometo, Chandler, Johnson, White Jr. as well as pitchers Thomas Harrington and Braxton Ashcraft, plus infielders Mitch Jebb, Tsung-Che Cheng, and Jack Brannigan will all play.

The 27-man group also includes:

Pitchers: Hunter Barco, J.C. Flowers, David Matoma, Patrick Reilly, Tyler Samaniego

Catchers: Omar Alfonzo, Abrahan Gutierrez, Axiel Plaz

Infielders: Tony Blanco Jr., Jack Brannigan, Jesus Castillo, Garrett Forrester, Jhonny Severino, Mitch Jebb, Yordany De Los Santos

Outfielders: Shalin Polanco, Jase Bowen, Tres Gonzalez, and Estuar Suero

Our 2024 Spring Breakout roster! pic.twitter.com/OOe89tNkey — Young Bucs (@YoungBucsPIT) March 7, 2024

Top prospects from the Orioles include No. 1 overall pick and MLB Pipeline’s top minor leaguer Jackson Holliday, as well as two top 30 prospects throughout baseball in catcher Samuel Basallo (17) and Cody Mayo (30).

It’s a chance for Pirates fans to see what a rotation with Skenes, Solometo, and Chandler brings to the table. All three have their strengths and differences. A battle of No. 1 picks in Skenes vs. Holliday is destined to happen after last year’s top pick got the best of the year priors with a flyout in one spring training at-bat. Termarr Johnson is one of the most intriguing players in the system at 19 years old and the 44th-best prospect in baseball. His growth and development could set himself up for a September call-up if he hits the cover off the ball and the Pirates are in contention when rosters expand.

The Spring Breakout game begins at 7 p.m. Thursday (March 14) and will be available to watch around the country on MLB Network. It will also be available on MLB.com and SportsNet Pittsburgh.