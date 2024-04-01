Pittsburgh Pirates Q&A submissions: April

Hey there! The regular season is underway, the Pittsburgh Pirates just finished a four-game sweep of the Miami Marlins and it’s time for our first Q&A of the regular season!

For those who don’t know the deal, just submit your question in the comments below and I’ll try to answer as many as I can in a follow up article in a few days.

Anything Pirates related goes.

Please leave the discussion for another article or the game threads, try to stick to just your submissions on this one. Remember I have to sift through these threads.

Alternatively, you can leave a reply to this post on Twitter/X

Alright everybody, time for another Q&A! First one of the regular season. For those who don't know the drill, anything Pirates related goes, and questions will be answered in an upcoming article.



Submit your questions in the replies to this post. Like and RT and all that jazz. — Connor Williams⚾ (@Wins_Williams) March 31, 2024

On a personal note, while I have you, I just want to say how grateful I am to be doing these and writing and interacting with all of you.

For those who don’t know I came to this site in the middle of the main course of treatment for a cancer diagnosis, I turn 23 today and for a hot minute I really wasn’t sure if I would make it this far.

My recent MRIs are looking very good and I’m extremely happy to be here talking Buccos and answering your questions.

I’ll never take anything else for granted ever again. Thanks for coming along the ride with me.