Pirates kick off 2024 campaign with four-game sweep of Marlins

Well that was a fun weekend, wasn’t it?

After ending 2023 with a series win over the Miami Marlins at home, the Pittsburgh Pirates kicked of 2024 with a four-game sweep of the Fish on the road. It was the first time they started a season with four straight wins since 1903 and they tallied a league-high 31 runs over that span.

Just watching (and listening) to this weekend’s action, it felt... different. In a good way, of course.

In a way, we saw a more aggressive approach from manager Derek Shelton, especially in the series finale. Timely bunting, smart substitutions and his continued knack for utilizing select relievers helped the Pirates complete the four-game sweep.

Let’s take a closer look at the big weekend, starting with Thursday’s Opening Day.

Mitch Keller looked shaky in his season debut, allowing five runs, four earned, in five-and-two-thirds innings, but a newly-reformed lineup picked him up. Bryan Reynolds, Edward Olivares and Oneil Cruz went yard to tie the game in the late innings, then a go-ahead single by Jared Triolo in the 12th gave them their first lead of the game.

JARED TRIOLO FOR THE LEAD! pic.twitter.com/A6whOzdP6P — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) March 28, 2024

Jose Hernandez then locked in his first career save in the bottom half simply by letting his defense do the work.

Friday and Saturday’s games were a little easier to stomach as the Pirates won 7-2 and 9-3, respectively.

On Friday, Martin Perez dazzled in his Pirates debut, going four-and-one-thirds innings and allowing just one earned run. Questionable defense and an inconsistent strike zone prohibited a longer outing for him, but he made the best with what he was given.

Cruz, Ke’Bryan Hayes and Connor Joe all collected two hits while six players posted a RBI in the game.

Then, the duo of Ryder Ryan and Josh Fleming combined for four-and-two-thirds innings of one-run ball to lock down the win.

First big league win for Ryder Ryan pic.twitter.com/dsTC89oS2D — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) March 30, 2024

Saturday saw arguably the best debut by a Pirates pitcher in recent memory, as Jared Jones locked in an struck out 10 hitters in under six innings. All the while hitting 100 miles per hour on several pitches.

Jared Jones.



Get used to the name because you’ll be hearing it forever. pic.twitter.com/BUv4Tu1uyq — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) March 30, 2024

Jones was the story of the afternoon but his teammates picked him up offensively, collecting 16 hits with Joe adding three of his own.

Then came Sunday... oh boy.

Bailey Falter struggled mightily in his season debut, allowing five runs before recording an out. Among those runs was a grand slam by Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The Pirates displayed resilience, however, and fought back to win, 9-7, in 10 innings. Rowdy Tellez was the hero of the afternoon as his go-ahead three-run home run in the seventh helped keep the Bucs in the game.

Despite a poor showing from David Bednar, the Pirates’ intelligent play was in full display in the tenth as two key bunts from Alika Williams and Jason Delay allowed Cruz to score the go-ahead run, then a bases loaded walk from Michael A. Taylor brought home an insurance run.

With both Bednar and Aroldis Chapman used up, Shelton turned to Hunter Stratton to close out the game, which he did with ease.

Hunter Stratton's reaction to his first career MLB save pic.twitter.com/j0RealNsX2 — Platinum Ke’Bryan (@PlatinumKey13) March 31, 2024

The Takeaways

First and foremost, expect this team to give their opponents a slugfest most nights this year.

If we learned anything from this weekend, it’s that the Pirates will fight, no matter how big the deficit or lead is. In the past, fans could expect them to pack it in when trailing by five-or-more runs, but now that the lineup and bullpen are pretty deep, they are embracing the challenge even more.

Next, this team’s relationship has grown stronger. I know it’s become a joke that the Pirates are fueled by “the power of friendship,” but it really feels like that’s becoming a main contributor.

Take a look at this quote from Rowdy Tellez that Pirates beat writer Alex Stumpf included in his postgame recap:

“The vibes are really good. You have a lot of players in here that have been on winning teams, a lot of guys who want to be on a winning team. You can sense that. It’s a different aura. I haven’t been here very long, but you can see the difference.”

It would take a lot to drive the clubhouse morale down and that’s an underrated piece of creating a winning ballclub. If spirits are high, the results will show on the field.

Another takeaway is how well Shelton managed the team this weekend. From the lineup to the bullpen, he showcased his true abilities when given a quality roster. In turn, he gained a lot of respect from fans this weekend, myself included.

Lastly, I know a lot of fans are going to bring up last year’s hot start as a way to downplay the hot streak, but this also seems different.

The magical 20-8 run last April felt like a fluke if we’re being 110 percent honest. The Pirates had an incredibly weak schedule and were playing with a weaker roster than this year but somehow managed to win plenty of games. Then, they couldn’t pass the gut check in May and it showed.

A hot streak this year, however, would be a true showing of what damage the Pirates could do.

Let’s see how they fare against the Washington Nationals and Baltimore Orioles this week.