Talk the Plank Podcast: Bullpen plays pivotal role in Pirates sweep of Marlins

In this episode, Jake and staff writer Jaiman White break down the Pirates’ big weekend in Miami, which featured two extra-inning wins, plenty of run support, smart decision making from Derek Shelton, a dominating bullpen, and a four-game sweep to kick off the 2024 season.

Host: Jake Slebodnick

Guest: Jaiman White

