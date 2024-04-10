Jack Suwinski could be a difference maker for Pirates

Despite the most recent loss against the Detroit Tigers, the Pirates are rolling through the beginning of the season, holding a 9-2 record, their best start since 1992. With the team looking better than ever with talented players in promising positions, there is a lot of intrigue into how 2024’s squad will look compared to 2023. A lot of that has to do with the way manager Derek Shelton platoons his guys for given matchups, and one of those swing players this year could be Jack Suwinski.

The first thing most people notice from a guy like Suwinski is his power at the plate. When it comes to hitting home runs in Major League Baseball, that is practically second nature for “Captain Jack”, as he notched 26 last year to lead the team. It was also his first full major league season, as he appeared in 144 contests with 100 hits and 74 RBIs. He also had 13 stolen bags and a .339 OBP.

“When he hits the ball, he hits the ball hard,” said manager Derek Shelton.

There were of course struggles in his first full year as well, as he struck out an abysmal 172 times over the course of the season and had a batting average of .130 in the month of August. There were times where Suwinski couldn’t catch a break at the plate and other stretches where he was unstoppable and hit multiple deep shots in one contest. Consistency offensively will be crucial if the Pirates are going to rely on him in the middle of the lineup this year.

“We’ve seen Jack really, really good at times, and we’ve seen him struggle at times,” manager Derek Shelton explained. “We need to narrow that gap when he struggles.”

Before the start of the 2023 season, Suwinski was simply just a guy that the team got in the Adam Frazier trade with little to no return to show for it. Since then, he has certainly emerged as someone who could have an even higher ceiling than we’ve seen so far. Offensively, he will probably never quite hit for average, likely toeing that line just below it, but he is more than capable of being a consistent 25-30 home-run hitter. Even around the bases, he could notch upwards of 18-20 in a season and could even show to be a 30-30 candidate.

What LHP?



JACK SUWINSKI JUST LAUNCHED A NUKE



109.1 MPH exit velocity, 402 feet, HR in 30/30 ballparks pic.twitter.com/NjNz4dxcXU — Platinum Ke’Bryan (@PlatinumKey13) April 4, 2024

Defensively is maybe where Suwinski takes the most pride in his game however, as he is a constant source of motivation for other outfielders on the team. Having played all three positions through the Minor Leagues, Suwinski is adept at playing either one, but seems to fit best in center field. The Buccos have no lack of options for their outfield squad, but number 65 should rise above as perhaps the most complete defender they have for that group.

To start 2024, there has been little consistency for Suwinski. So far through 12 games, he has just one home-run with three runs batted in and an average of .190 with eight strikeouts. At this point, I’m not concerned, as there are a lot of hitters who need to settle into a season before they can perform at their best, and in Suwinski’s case, I want him to see more pitches. He’s become more of a patient batter which is not a bad thing because he’s seeing more balls come his way which often lead to walks, but he needs to find the balance between aggressive and attentive, as an 0-2 count is typically a death sentence for the power hitter.

I don’t expect Suwinski to emerge as an MVP candidate by any means. However, I do believe this team needs his contributions and would certainly be missing a piece without him on the roster. He is not a player who can carry a team, but you better know he is one that impacts winning, and Pittsburgh should do plenty of it if “Jack Jack” takes that next step in his career.