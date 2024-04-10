Talk the Plank Podcast: Bednar, Boos and Baseball

After blowing three saves in 12 games, the Pirates faithful has started to voice concern about closer David Bednar. Others have resorted to booing.

In this episode, Jake talks why booing is a fan’s right but why it might not be the best thing to do at this moment, especially for someone as tied to Pittsburgh as Bednar. Hear his thoughts in this episode of Talk the Plank.

