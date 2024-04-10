Pirates make multiple roster moves, but not the one many expected

Following a 9th-inning collapse that ended the Pittsburgh Pirates’ three-game winning streak, the club made a plethora of roster moves before embarking for the opposite side of the state.

The Bucs optioned right-handed reliever Ryder Ryan to Triple-A Indianapolis. Ryan allowed at least one run in his last three outings and owns a 6.45 ERA in 5.1 innings. Reliever Carmen Mlodzinski (elbow inflammation) and utilityman Ji Hwan Bae both had their rehab assignments transferred from Low-A Bradenton to Indy.

Mlozdinski began his rehab assignment with Bradenton on April 5, while Bae’s started two days later. Bae homered with the Indians last night, and Mlodzinski pitched a scoreless inning with one hit and a strikeout.

Pittsburgh did not announce a corresponding roster move to Ryan being sent down — the active roster sits at 25 players — but right-handed pitcher Colin Holderman was on the taxi squad Tuesday and likely will be activated before the Pirates play the Phillies Thursday in the first of a four-game set.

The most notable part of the transactions is the move that wasn’t made. The Pirates did not place closer David Bednar on the injured list following his third blown save in four opportunities. Bednar, 29, allowed six runs in 4.1 innings through five games and gave up four runs in the 5-3 loss Tuesday, with the Pirates going to the 9th ahead 3-1 thanks to eight flawless innings from Martin Perez. Bednar clearly doesn’t have considerable command of breaking pitches, which makes him so dominant. Aroldis Chapman hasn’t allowed a hit in 4.1 innings.