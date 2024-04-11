 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bucs Arghticles: Pirates’ David Bednar eyes bounce back after being booed at PNC Park

Everything you need to know about MLB news, Pirates and other Pittsburgh teams for Thursday, April 11, 2024.

By Jeremy_Brener
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Pittsburgh Pirates Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh Pirates News

Pirates closer David Bednar booed by fans at PNC Park (CBS News)

Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports

Steelers bring back a familiar face at kicker in veteran Matthew Wright (Behind The Steel Curtain)

Steelers address OL, WR in Mel Kiper’s latest 2024 NFL mock draft (Behind The Steel Curtain)

