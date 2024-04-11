David Bednar must command the strike zone to remain Pirates closer

The curious case of David Bednar. It’s a question and concern I don’t think anyone could have seen coming in 2024, let alone this early in the season.

Should David Bednar remain the Pittsburgh Pirates closer for the foreseeable future?

Manager Derek Shelton appeared on the Joe Starkey Show on 93.7 The Fan - a show I’m a part of - and confirmed Bednar will remain the guy called upon when the Pirates have a late lead with three outs to go.

#Pirates manager Derek Shelton told us if the Pirates have the lead in the 9th inning tonight in Philadelphia, David Bednar WILL be the closer — Austin Bechtold (@AustinRBechtold) April 11, 2024

It’s the wrong call. For a few reasons.

First, Bednar has as much command as an entry-level intern. He has no control over anything, especially his breaking pitches. Velocity is not a concern; throwing the fastball upwards of 98 MPH Tuesday against Detroit. Watching Bednar pitch, it looks like he’s trying to place his pitches rather than pitch regularly and his normal mechanics.

After a NL best 39 saves last season, Bednar blew three opportunities in his first four attempts. He recorded three blown saves all of last season. It’s April 11th. Bednar has given up six runs in 4.1 innings, including four to the Tigers and being booed off the mound by the home crowd.

Rowdy Tellez came to his defense and said, ‘We don’t do that here’ when describing the jeers from the stands. Tellez has been here for only five minutes. How does he know what we do here? Marc-Andre Fleury was booed. Roberto Clemente was booed. Multiple Steelers have been booed. Like it or not, it happens in every city.

I wouldn’t boo Bednar, but I certainly understand why fans did so. They’re paying customers and expect results, especially after Martin Perez delivered eight innings of one-run ball and didn’t walk a batter on 100 pitches. Even Shelton admitted Thursday he sees where the fans are coming from. It’s better coming from a 9-3 team where people are fired up for winning baseball more than the flip side of going 3-9 and drowning like Marlins off the Miami coast waters.

It’s time for the Pirates to make one of two decisions: put Bednar on the IL with some type of injury to figure things out and allow him to properly rest after being rushed back from a right lat injury, or move him to a low-leverage role until something changes. Shelton confirmed this week that Bednar’s healthy, so option A is likely out the window unless a phantom IL stint becomes a reality.

I’d move him to the IL, but if not, he can’t pitch the 9th. It must be Aroldis Chapman. He hasn’t allowed a hit this season, but he’s walked one in 4.1 innings. What are we doing here?

I understand believing in David Bednar and that he’ll find a way to snap out of it. I’m not suggesting they send him to the minors, but the Pirates have botched this situation from the start. They should have begun Bednar on the 15-day IL with right lat soreness and assessed him further down the road. Minus Colin Holderman and Carmen Mlodzinski, the Bucs would argue they didn’t have a choice.

Bednar’s a two-time All-Star and one of the best relievers in baseball. I like Bednar for a lot of reasons on and off the field. He’s a Yinzer through and through. That doesn’t excuse the fact he has a 12.46 ERA in six games. Bednar will eventually figure it out. It doesn’t mean he should be paraded back out there for the game’s most important inning. It shouldn’t affect Bednar’s confidence if he shifted to a different inning, just for a short time. Until Bednar is fully healthy or has his command back, it’s time for Chapman to take the reins and guide the Pirate ship. Three blown saves are three strikes, you’re out.