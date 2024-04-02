Hunter Stratton could be an underrated piece in the Pirates bullpen

The Pittsburgh Pirates opened the 2024 season with a depleted bullpen. They lost Dauri Moreta to Tommy John Surgery and the duo of Carmen Mlodzinski and Colin Holderman were placed on the 15-day injured list with differing ailments.

With several holes to fill in a short amount of time, the Pirates turned to several farmhands, one of them being RHP Hunter Stratton, who debuted in 2023 but entered this year uncertain if he would reach the majors again.

His stats showed potential early on, as he allowed just three earned runs in 12 innings last season along with just three walks and 10 strikeouts.

Despite the hot streak, Stratton found himself as a free agent at season’s end but was quickly signed to a minor league deal in the offseason. In Spring Training, he racked up three strikeouts and allowed no runs in six innings of work.

This, along with the birth of his son Maverick, garnered the trust of General Manager Ben Cherington and Manager Derek Shelton and he was added to the 40-man roster before the season started and was called up to the Opening Day roster as previously mentioned.

Hunter Stratton welcomed a baby boy to the family and made the Opening Day roster in the same week. pic.twitter.com/CHXr1fBSxE — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) March 28, 2024

His workload quickly grew as he appeared in three of the team’s four games against the Miami Marlins and he did not disappoint, posting two-and-one-third shutout innings and capturing his first career save in the Pirates’ extra-inning win on Easter Sunday.

THE PITTSBURGH PIRATES ARE 4-0!!!!



Hunter Stratton with his first career save ‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/YLv8zklucn — Platinum Ke’Bryan (@PlatinumKey13) March 31, 2024

Stratton’s path to The Show was not as smooth as one would expect. He eclipsed 70 or more innings just twice in his career and as a starter: One in 2019 with Bradenton (72) and in 2018 with West Virginia (101.2).

Since becoming a reliever in the latter part of 2019, Stratton found some balance with his game. He held a sub-2 ERA with Double-A Altoona in the front half of 2021 and posted a 3.42 mark in the backend following a promotion to Triple-A.

Now, he could be an underrated and long-term backend piece for the Pirates in 2024. He brings a three-pitch mix consisting of a high 90s four-seam fastball, a low-to-mid 90s cutter, and an elusive slider that forced 30 percent of hitters to whiff last year.

His role could vary from middle relief to spot closer, but one thing is certain: 2024 could be the year Stratton finds his true potential in MLB.