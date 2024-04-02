VOTE: Pirates early-season sentiment-o-meter

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Pirates fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Bucs are off to a fast start. In fact, it’s the first time since 1983 that the team has started 5-0. That’s impressive. But it’s also important to remember that they started 20-8 last year on their way to another losing, albeit improved, record.

So what we want to know is how are your feelings on the Buccos trending after this year’s fast beginning? Are you feeling positive because of the blazing start, sitting in neutral on a wait-and-see approach or still negative until proven otherwise?

