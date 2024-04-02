Pirates trade for 2018 No. 2 overall pick, Giants catcher Joey Bart

The Pittsburgh Pirates made a late-night trade with the San Francisco Giants for one of baseball’s former top prospects.

On Monday, the Pirates acquired former No. 2 overall selection catcher Joey Bart. Pittsburgh sent minor league right hander Austin Strickland to the west coast in a one-for-one deal. Reliever Colin Selby was designated for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.

Bart, 27, was picked one spot after the Detroit Tigers selected Casey Mise with the top pick. The former Georgia Tech backstop is under club control through 2027 but struggled since making his MLB debut in 2020.

A career .219 hitter, Bart slashed .207/.263/.264 with five walks, 23 strikeouts, and a .528 OPS in 30 games. In 97 games during the 2022 campaign, the righty batter experienced his best season despite inconsistent play. He struck out 112 times, walked 26, hit 11 home runs, and drove in 25.

New Pirates catcher Joey Bart ⚾️ pic.twitter.com/PYNwUwBMZ9 — Austin Bechtold (@AustinRBechtold) April 3, 2024

The new Bucco backdrop is a decent defender and throws out 19% of base stealers. He’s committed seven passed balls in nearly 1,170 innings. Bart frankly hasn’t been good, but has upside.

He is out of options and will need to be added to the 26-man roster to avoid being sent through waivers. Bart was DFA’ed by San Francisco over the weekend.

Jason Delay has options remaining and could go to Triple-A Indianapolis. Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reported after the trade Delay is likely to go on the injured list. The trade also raises questions about Yasmani Grandal’s availability and how long he could remain sidelined with plantar fasciitis.