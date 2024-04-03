Pittsburgh Pirates Q&A: April

Alright, loads of good questions this time around as always, so let's just get into it!

“What are we thinking is the return for Brubaker? High level AAA or major leaguer, or low-level prospect?” - @ghostly_urbex on Twitter/X

Considering that it was JT Brubaker plus international bonus slot money, I think it’s going to be somebody who at least carries some intrigue.

It’s definitely not going to be a name the wider baseball world is super familiar with, and I’d be shocked if it were anybody currently on the 40-man roster coming back in return. Just for fun let's take a crack at guessing who it could be.

I think a good place to start, at least on the pitching side of things, would be looking for big bodies and weird arm slots. There’s a decent chance that relievers like Danny Watson or Jack Neely could fit the bill.

Watson stands at 6’7” and has a funky side-arm delivery. His fastball sits around 91-92 MPH, topping out around 94, and his numbers against left handers last year were drastically improved over previous years limiting them to an OPS of .393.

In 62.2 innings he was one of the best relievers by performance in minor league baseball last season, posting an ERA of 1.58 in 45 games with 82 strikeouts to 25 walks between high-A and AA.

He’s currently ranked 29th in the Yankees farm system by MLB pipeline and outside of the top 36 in Fangraphs’ most recent list on the Yankees system.

At 6’8” Jack Neely stands even taller than Watson does. He sits 94 on the fastball, topping out at 96, and relies heavily on his plus slider to generate the majority of his swing and miss. His slider has excellent vertical break and could be a double-plus offering if he can learn to command it consistently. A department in which he made some progress last season, lowering his walk rate from 11.9 percent to 7.7. In 66.1 innings between high-A and AA in 2023, Neely carried an ERA of 2.17 and struck out 100 batters.

He’s currently ranked 26th in the Yankees system and like Watson is outside the top 36 on the most recent Fangraphs list.

What could also influence both pitchers' availability is that they will be eligible for the Rule 5 draft at the end of the season and would require spots on the 40-man roster for protection.

“If Henry has a good season offensively in 2024, would you be open to the idea of trading Endy?” - @PaulSkenesMuse on Twitter/X

Obviously, they need more than just offensive output from Henry Davis, but if he performs like he could and the glove holds up, then I don’t see why you wouldn’t at least consider doing it for the right return.

I like Endy Rodriguez a lot, he’s got a good chance of becoming a capable starting catcher who defends well and hits enough to keep you happy.

Could he and Henry as a tandem work? Absolutely. Is it worth it to go that route if including him in a trade package nets you a quality piece? I’m not so sure. I would definitely be open to the idea down the road, but I don’t think it’s a decision you need to make right now.

“Who’s your favorite prospect in the system not in typically in the top 10 and why?” - @STATZ_N_AT on Twitter/X

Probably Jun-Seok Shim. He missed almost all of last year after signing with an ankle issue, so we really haven’t seen much of him, but what we have seen is very enticing. Mid to high 90s heat that plays well up in the zone and breaking stuff that breaks a ton. He’s tended to make hitters look foolish wherever he goes.

Unfortunately, he’s hurt again and was recently placed on the 60-day IL. I assume we’ll know more about the nature of what he’s dealing with soon enough but for now it’s a total mystery.

I kind of had a feeling something like this was coming. It was peculiar when he wasn’t on the prospect breakout roster but other lower-level guys like David Matoma and Tony Blanco Jr. were.

He’ll turn 20 in a few days, and it was really important for him to reach low-A Bradenton this year. I hope that whatever he’s dealing with currently won’t knock him out for the full season and we can still see that happen.

‘So when will we see the last of Bailey Falter?’ - Pretty much everyone who submitted a question.

Yeah, I don’t get it either. He didn’t earn this opportunity based off last season’s performance, he didn’t earn it based on his performance this spring and proved he didn’t deserve it about as much as you can prove such a thing in a singular outing.

Roansy Contreras hasn’t earned another opportunity yet, and I really like Luis Ortiz in the role they have him in right now coming out of the bullpen.

The most likely Bailey Falter replacements are probably at AAA right now. I think push is going to come to shove before they have Paul Skenes totally stretched out, so that narrows it down to Quinn Priester, Eric Lauer, and Domingo German.

Of the three, Priester seems the most likely. Being stretched out already and having had a couple performances this year between camp and his lone AAA start where he’s shown improvement in areas he really needed to improve upon to be an MLB starter.

I can’t possibly imagine Falter’s leash here is very long. If his next outing goes as poorly as his first did, it might be the end of the line, but then again, I didn’t even think he would make the team in the first place.

“Do you think Jared Jones is the real deal or just another Nick Kingham?” - zogger52 on bucsdugout.com

I understand the hesitancy here, you’ve been burned before. For those who don’t recall, Nick Kingham threw seven one-hit frames with nine strikeouts in his debut in 2018, only to never really come close to that kind of performance ever again.

You know what Nick Kingham didn’t have that Jared Jones does and why Jones won’t head down that path? A fastball capable of hitting triple digits with an elite iVB over 19 inches. Jones is also 4 years younger than Kingham was.

Jones isn’t without his flaws, he’s had his struggles with command, and that lack of consistency has led to its fair share of implosions on the mound throughout his time in MiLB. He’s far from perfect or a truly finished product, so don’t be totally shocked if he struggles some against better competition than what he faced in Miami.

But it’s far from the last good start we’ll ever see from this guy.

“Favorite prospect that never made it?” - @StCannoli on Twitter/X

Oh man, this is a good one. Here’s a throwback for you, Stetson Allie. Big right arm with big stuff who didn’t have a clue where it was going. A second-round pick in 2010 who had some of the best raw stuff in the draft. Signed for $2.25 million, his deal was well over slot. His bonus was $1 million higher than any other player taken in the second round that year.

In 2011, he walked more batters than he struck out, and by 2012, he had converted to playing 1B.

In 2013, in 66 games with the class A West Virginia Power he hit .324/.417/.607 with 17 homeruns (although he did strike out 27.7 percent of the time) before being promoted to what was the high A affiliate at the time the Bradenton Marauders.

In 2014, he hit 21 homeruns with an OPS of .801 for the Altoona Curve, but he never made it higher than that as a position player and the performance trailed off. After 2016, he became a free agent and signed with the Dodgers where he started pitching again.

He made it as high as AAA in his second go around as a hurler, but never made the majors. Pre-2011 he was ranked the 79th best prospect in baseball by Baseball America.

Taking a trip through his twitter is pretty surreal.

Gotta love all my followers thanks for all the support see y'all in the burgh — Stetson allie (@Stetsonallie) June 4, 2012

It’s a window into the past, social media was different. Few people, especially in the sports world, really understood the true power of these sites as a means to promote yourself. It was a lot more personal, especially twitter.

Thanks for the question, I hadn’t thought about him in a while. I hope that wherever Stetson is, he’s doing well.

“Why was [Jackson] Wolf DFA’d?” - @MZylinski on Twitter/X

We should know more about the outcome of that move soon, but Wolf was DFA’d at the start of the year to help make room on the 40-man roster for Ryder Ryan, Hunter Stratton and Jared Jones.

They picked Wolf because he’s probably already hit his ceiling as emergency depth, and there are four or five pitchers they would turn to to fill a start before they would turn to Wolf.

It didn’t make sense to have him occupy a 40-man spot, and with who they wanted on the Opening Day roster, I’m not sure who else could’ve been DFA’d. If he ends up being claimed or traded, it’s not a huge loss.

Wolf was a part of the deal that sent LHP Rich Hill and 1B/DH Ji Man Choi to the Padres in exchange for him and CF Estuar Suero at last season’s trade deadline.

EDIT: In between this being written and this getting published it was announced that Jackson Wolf was traded to San Deigo for Minor League infielder Kervin Pichardo.

We have acquired minor league INF Kervin Pichardo from the San Diego Padres in exchange for LHP Jackson Wolf.



Pichardo has been assigned to Double-A Altoona. — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) April 2, 2024

“Who gets sent down when [Colin] Holderman and [Carmen] Mlodzinski come back?” - @Veno202 on Twitter/X

I’m not quite sure what the time frame is for either, but Holderman has already gotten into game action in AAA and it sounds as if Mlodzinski wasn’t too far behind him.

I would assume both will be back by the end of the month at the latest if all goes according to plan. Hard to say what the situation will be in a few weeks, but in a fantasy land where it happened tomorrow, I can’t talk myself out of Ryder Ryan and Hunter Stratton heading back to AAA.

Both have pitched well in limited work so far, but it just comes down to who has options. Even if you DFA Falter and move Ortiz into the rotation, you still need another spot.

Again, it’s hard to really predict what’s going to happen between now and when they’re ready, so this is subject to change.

“Do you think the Pirates will never lose again, or just for this season?” - @Goodtweet_man on Twitter/X

Well, there’s going to be a bit of a hangover after they go 162-0 and win the World Series, I think they drop a few in the early goings of next season.

Seriously though, heck of a start to the year. Took care of business against an already hobbled Marlins pitching staff for four games before taking care of business again Monday in D.C. against an underwhelming Nationals roster that’s bringing in Matt Barnes to pitch in the eighth inning of tied games with runners on.

The offense isn’t always going to have Barnes to tee off of though. I’m confident they’ll score enough to keep them in games, but it’s all going to come down to the starting pitching and how often they’ll be able to give you five good innings and turn it over to the bullpen. They need better starts than the ones they’ve gotten from Martin Perez and Mitch Keller if they want to keep this up.

That’s a wrap on this month’s Q&A! Thanks for all the submissions!