 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Game #6: Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals

The Pirates are hoping to stay perfect as they visit the Nationals.

By Jeremy_Brener
/ new
Pittsburgh Pirates v Washington Nationals Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Washington Nationals, April 3, 2024, 6:45 p.m. ET

Location: Nationals Park, Washington, D.C.

Broadcast: KDKA AM/FM, AT&T Sports Network

The Pittsburgh Pirates are looking to grab their sixth victory of the season against the Washington Nationals.

Please remember our Game Day thread guidelines.

  • Don’t troll in your comments; create conversation rather than destroying it
  • Remember Bucs Dugout is basically a non-profanity site
  • Out of respect to broadcast partners who have paid to carry the game, no mentions of “alternative” (read: illegal) viewing methods are allowed in our threads
  • The commenting system was updated during the summer. They’re still working on optimizing it for Game Day Threads like ours. If you don’t like clicking “Load More Comments”, remember that the “Z” key can be your friend. It loads up the latest comments automatically.

BD community, this is your thread for today’s game. Enjoy!

More From Bucs Dugout

Loading comments...