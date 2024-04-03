Bucs Arghticles: Pirates make pair of trades

Pittsburgh Pirates News
Pirates trade lefty Jackson Wolf back to Padres for minor leaguer Kervin Pichardo (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
Pittsburgh Pirates Trade Pitching Prospect Jackson Wolf Back to the San Diego Padres (Sports Illustrated)
Predicting when we’ll see Holliday, Skenes and other top prospects in the Majors (MLB.com)
Pirates trade for former No. 2 overall pick Joey Bart from Giants (MLB.com)
MLB News
What slump? Harper’s third homer of the night is a grand slam (MLB.com)
Belli, Suzuki lead Cubs’ rout of Rox (MLB.com)
Schneider’s ninth-inning homer gives Blue Jays comeback win (MLB.com)
Injuries & Moves: Coleman recalled; France placed on paternity list (MLB.com)
Holliday wallops 2nd leadoff homer in 4 games at Triple-A (MLB.com)
‘Eye-popping’ core has Crew off to hot start (MLB.com)
Here are the 10 best power-hitting prospects in the Minors (MLB.com)
Who is Ronel Blanco, newest member of no-hit club? (MLB.com)
9 fun facts about Ronel Blanco’s no-hitter (MLB.com)
Here are 13 of the most unlikely no-hitters (MLB.com)
Astros’ 17 no-hitters the most of any expansion franchise (MLB.com)
Every MLB team’s most recent no-hitter (MLB.com)
All-time no-hitters in MLB history (MLB.com)
Pittsburgh & Collegiate Sports
Former Steelers WR Chase Claypool garnering interest from CFL (Behind The Steel Curtain)
Loading comments...