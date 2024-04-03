Talk the Plank Podcast: Connor Joe makes presence known atop the Pirates lineup

In this episode, Jake analyzes the effect Connor Joe has had in the Pirates’ lead-off spot in over the team’s winning streak. He also talks about the Joey Bart and Jackson Wolf trades, why he WOULD eat the new Renegade Dog at a game, and a Pirates legend throwing out the first pitch in the home opener Friday afternoon.

