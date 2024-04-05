Paul Skenes to Pittsburgh should be just a matter of time

While it’s been a rather small sample size, there has been no shortage of fans clamoring for the promotion of Paul Skenes to Pittsburgh, following his debut performance with Triple-A Indianapolis. Given his college accolades and current command of the professional game, the debut of Skenes in the Majors is likely just a matter of time.

Skenes was drafted first overall by the Pirates in 2023, after a senior season that saw his LSU Tigers win the College World-Series, where he was named the series most valuable player. Skenes made his professional debut for the FCL Pirates in early August of last year, making it through the ranks up to double-a Altoona, where he made two appearances to close out his 2023.

Five strikeouts over three innings for Paul Skenes in his AAA debut! pic.twitter.com/xyXc6FuXsB — Prospect Dugout (@prospectdugout) March 31, 2024

Spring Training saw Skenes have very limited action, but in every outing he was dominant, throwing north of 100 mph on nearly every pitch. Following the Spring Breakout, it was announced that Skenes would not be suiting up for the Pirates to start the season, but for the Indians instead. In his lone appearance with the club, the 21-year old pitcher struck out five over three innings while averaging 100mph on 21 fastballs. Again, that performance alone has spoke volumes to the potential impact a player like him could have at the next level.

A lot of analysts are projecting the Pirates to promote Skenes as early as May this year. Given the current state of the rotation, Skenes is clearly that one missing piece and could very easily be the top guy in this pitching group, especially with Mitch Keller’s early struggles.

The team has carried so much great momentum early on in the season, and a lot of that has been a result of the performances from the guys on the mound. Twenty-two-year-old Jared Jones struck out 10 in his debut against Miami, while Martin Perez impressed against the Nationals, helping to get the team back in the win column. The bullpen has also impressed mightily, and was very integral part in the team sweeping the Marlins. Even with the players that have faltered, the pitching squad that we have are looking solid, but the Bucs could look complete with the addition of Skenes.

Jared Jones & Paul Skenes. The Hundo Boys. #LetsGoBucs pic.twitter.com/IzoA0adRHU — Locked On Pirates (@LockedOnPirates) March 28, 2024

The main goal at this point is to get Skenes as many reps as possible at the Triple-A level before making that promotion. He has yet to pitch more than three innings in a contest within the professional ranks, so more complete performances are crucial for evaluating when he could make the jump the next level. With that being said, it feels like the Pirates actually got one right, as Skenes looks to be a can’t-miss prospect, who should hopefully be making his appearance in the black and gold very soon.