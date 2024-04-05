Martin Perez gifts a solid start on his birthday, plus takeaways from the series win over the Nats

The Recap

The Pirates came into D.C. riding the high of a four-game sweep of the Miami Marlins. They exit it with their second series victory and a record of 6-1 entering their first homestand of the season.

Game one began with Marco Gonzales giving five innings of one run ball put himself in line for the win while McKenzie Gore gave up three over five and a third with six strikeouts.

All that was erased when catcher Riley Adams pulled a fastball from Roansy Contreras to tie it up in his second inning of work.

The Pirates teed off the Nationals relievers for five runs over the final two innings en route to an 8-4 victory that concluded when Aroldis Chapman was brought in to get the final out and picked up the save. Roansy Contreras got the win.

Pittsburgh Pirates Table Pitching IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA BF Pit Str Ctct StS StL GB FB LD IR IS Marco Gonzales 5 4 1 1 2 2 0 1.80 20 77 50 35 3 12 9 7 2 Roansy Contreras, BS (1), W (1-0) 2 2 2 2 1 3 1 9.00 9 36 25 15 6 4 2 3 0 2 0 Ryder Ryan, H (1) 1.2 2 1 1 1 3 0 2.70 8 36 24 15 3 6 1 3 1 0 0 Aroldis Chapman, S (1) 0.1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0.00 1 3 3 1 0 2 0 1 0 2 0 Team Totals 9 8 4 4 4 8 1 4.00 38 152 102 66 12 24 12 14 3 4 0 View Original Table

Game two was the Pirates first loss of the season and Mitch Keller had his second straight rough go of things. After Micheal A. Taylor singled home two runs in the top of the second, the Nats answered by hanging a four spot on Keller in the bottom half including a mammoth Joey Gallo blast off a middle middle cutter that went 447ft. One of those runs was unearned as a Henry Davis catcher’s interference allowed veteran outfielder Eddy Rosario to reach first.

Keller recovered reasonably well and didn’t allow a run or get into any major trouble for the next three frames but back-to-back doubles in the bottom of the sixth from Luis Garcia Jr. and Ildemaro Vargas put up another tally, ending Keller’s day.

Meanwhile the Pirates offense was stymied by old friend Trevor Williams. Aside from the aforementioned two run single from MAT, Williams allowed just two other hits and struck out five over five and a third innings pitched. Effectively changing speed in and around the zone.

Despite two and two thirds scoreless frames from Hunter Stratton and Josh Fleming, the Pirates’ offense made little noise aside from a Jack Suwinski homerun off left hander Robert Garcia, as Hunter Harvey and Kyle Finnegan combined for six strikeouts over two and two thirds innings to close out the game.

Pittsburgh Pirates Table Pitching IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA BF Pit Str Ctct StS StL GB FB IR IS Mitch Keller, L (0-1) 5.1 8 5 4 2 5 1 6.55 27 84 54 33 7 13 8 11 Hunter Stratton 1 1 0 0 0 1 0 0.00 3 9 6 4 1 1 1 1 1 0 Josh Fleming 1.2 1 0 0 0 2 0 1.80 5 26 15 7 6 2 1 2 0 0 Team Totals 8 10 5 4 2 8 1 4.50 35 119 75 44 14 16 10 14 1 0 View Original Table

Game three was started by the birthday boy Martin Perez, who went six and two thirds innings in an efficient manner. A Jesse Winker single netted a run in the bottom of the second and a C.J. Abrams solo home run off of a cutter left out over the plate being the only two runs against him.

Perez was lifted with two outs in the bottom of the seventh for Luis Ortiz who got the final out of the inning.

Meanwhile, Josiah Gray struggled heavily with command and gave up six earned runs on seven hits and couldn’t finish his fifth frame. Pulled in favor of Derek Law after a walk to Jack Suwinski, Law gave up a two-run shot to Connor Joe. Suwinski’s run was charged to Gray and closed the book on his day at six earned runs on seven hits.

Luis Ortiz’s 8th didn’t go so well. He walked a two before giving up a pair of RBI singles to Trey Lipscomb and Luis Garcia Jr. to make it 7-4, both hits came with two outs.

He was pulled in favor of Aroldis Chapman who struck out Jacob Young swinging to end the threat.

David Bednar followed in the 9th with the top of the National’s line up and set them down in order for his first save of the season, striking out Lane Thomas and Joey Meneses to end the game.

Pittsburgh Pirates Table Pitching IP H R ER BB SO HR ERA BF Pit Str Ctct StS StL GB FB LD IR IS Martín Pérez, W (1-0) 6.2 6 2 2 2 6 1 2.45 28 85 61 36 8 17 8 12 4 Luis Ortiz 1 2 2 2 2 1 0 3.60 7 29 14 10 2 2 3 1 0 2 0 Aroldis Chapman, H (2) 0.1 0 0 0 0 1 0 0.00 1 7 4 3 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 David Bednar, S (1) 1 0 0 0 0 2 0 3.00 3 19 14 8 2 4 0 1 0 0 0 Team Totals 9 8 4 4 4 10 1 4.00 39 140 93 57 13 23 11 14 4 4 0 View Original Table

The Notebook

It was not a good couple of days for D.C. sports fans, mostly at the hands of teams from Pittsburgh. The Pirates beat the Nationals two games to one and last night the Penguins beat the Capitals by a score of four to one in Washington. Pittsburgh doesn’t have an NBA team, which is probably why the Washington Wizards were able to go 1-1 over the last couple of days, taking them to.... 15-62, 45.5 games out. Yikes. Would you believe me if I said they weren’t the team with the worst record in the NBA?

They need better from Mitch Keller than they got in D.C. or in Miami if they want to realistically achieve the goals they have this season. I’m sure he’d be the first to admit it. I’m genuinely not that concerned about him yet, but it might be time to have a talk about that cutter he’s throwing. I understand he’s a pitcher who needs to mix in most of his pitches effectively to help his four-seam fastball play as well as it does, but the cutter has gotten pretty consistently hammered since the start of 2023 and so far this season, it’s his most used pitch. Not sure I quite understand the seeming infatuation with it. He’s at his best when he isn’t over relying on any one pitch.

Were the warm and fuzzy feelings Nationals fans had about Micheal A. Taylor dulled at all by the series he had? After receiving a nice standing o during the series opener, he proceeded to collect seven hits in twelve ABs and drive in three runs. He’s been great so far with the stick, to say nothing of his glove work. This kind of offensive production won’t hold up (He’s hitting .480), but that doesn’t make the impact he’s had on these games so far any less real.

Nationals’ SS C.J. Abrams is going to be one heck of a ballplayer, he kind of already is. There’s no ‘winning’ a trade where you gave up Juan Soto, but if Abrams becomes what I think he can be this year it might ease that pain a little bit.

I wanted to include one last statistical tidbit here about BABIP, but I needed Stathead to look it up. It seems to be having some technical difficulties at the moment. If you’re reading this that means it didn’t come back up before I ran out of time. I’ll be sure to come back and update this and post it on my socials if I can. Lame, I know.

Derek Shelton has been accused in the past of not protecting his players enough. There were a few incidents in years prior that I took issue with, but I don’t think it’s held water for a while now. He did exactly what you would expect of a manager Wednesday night when Bryan Reynolds was steaming mad with homeplate umpire Mike Muchlinski over not granting him the appeal on a check swing. He got Reynolds out of there before his star player got tossed and did the jawing for him.

The Road Ahead

Pirates come back to Pittsburgh today to take on the Orioles in the home opener. Jared Jones will get the ball today against a Baltimore squad loaded with offensive talent that won 101 games last year. It’s a big test for him, and it’s going to be OK if he struggles with it, I promise.

Taking the bump for the O’s for the Orioles is another incredibly exciting young pitcher, Grayson Rodriguez.

Saturday’s projected matchup has Bailey Falter taking on Tyler Wells, Sunday’s is Marco Gonzales vs. Dean Kremer.

After the Orioles leave town, the Detroit Tigers roll in for a brief two-game set to wrap up a homestand on the shorter end.

I’ll be there this afternoon, enjoying the game and braving the weather.

Oh, one last thing, for those that care, Cutch has one more thing to add about today’s festivities, wear black.