Game Coverage thread: Altoona Curve at Akron Rubber Ducks

11:12 am Akron - The view from the press box here in Akron, this thread is going to be used to give updates as we go. Headed down to the field here shortly. Curve will be taking on the Akron Rubber Ducks at 1pm.

11:52 am - Just got done talking with Curve manager Robby Hammock and RHP Bubba Chandler, both are super easy to talk to and very open.

Hammock managed Anthony Solometo, Bubba, Po-Yu Chen and Braxton Ashcraft last season at Greensboro, so there’s some nice continuity there.

12:05 pm - Painting of old friend Carlos Santana donning his tools of ignorance back when he used to be a catcher. Akron is the AA affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians who Santana played for for 10 years.

12:58 - Game time here in Akron. Pitching matchup will be Anthony Solometo vs. Ethan Hankins

1:07 - first pitch from Hankins

1:20 - Onto the second, we’re scoreless with one baserunner each. A walk for the Curve and a double for the Rubber Ducks

1:32 - Pitching change here in Akron with the bases loaded and two outs in the top of the second, RHP Davis Sharpe replaces Ethan Hankins

1:34 - Great diving play by Akron 1B Joe Naranjo to catch a sinking line drive off the bat of LF Tres Gonzales to end the threat.

1:40 - 1-2-3 bottom of the second for Solometo.

1:42 - While I have a moment, here’s the starting 2B for the curve today Francisco Acuna who singled in the top of second posing for a picture pre-game with a member of the coaching staff. (I believe staff assistant John “Smooth” Wilson)

1:45 - F-8, F-7, F-6 for the curve in the top half of the third.

1:55 - According to the radar gun here, what I believe is Solometo’s fastball is sitting 87-88 and he’s topping out around 90. He strikes out Planez to end the inning.

1:59 - New pitcher here for the ducks Rodney Boone allows a single to Shackleford to start his outing.

2:03 - Onto the bottom half of the 4th here, still scoreless.

2:11 - Solometo was really pumped up after getting that ground out back at him which he tossed onto first to end the inning.

2:18 - Anthony Solometo’s day is done. 4 scoreless innings for him. Didn’t have his best control today, 3 BB, 2 Ks.

Was super pumped coming off the field in the 4th and sprinted into the dugout. Sat 88 topped out at 91 but I don’t know how accurate the radar gun is here.

2:23 - CF Petey Haplin goes deep off reliever Valentin Linarez who struck out the first two batters. The fifth inning concludes as Chase DeLauter grounds out to shortstop Kervin Pichardo.

2:40 - Onto the top of the 7th, Curve still trailing 0-1.

2:51 - A little late but, I wasn’t that familiar with Valentin Linarez before today, I am now. He did give up the HR, but 5 of his six outs today were recorded via strikeout. 3 looking. Slider looked like it was moving good from up here in the press box.

2:53 - Lefty Tyler Samaneigo pitches a scoreless 7th. Onto the 8th Curve down 0-1. 8-9-1 due up.

3:03 - Pitching change for the ducks with a runner on third and two men out. Rodney Boone is replaced by Bradley Hanner.

3:06 - Hanner walked Jackson Glenn before getting Matt Fraizer to pop out to 3rd in foul territory to end the inning. Onto the bottom half of the 8th, Curve trailing 0-1.

3:10 - Cameron Junker replaces Samaniego for the Curve and walks the first batter he faces in the bottom half of the 8th.

3:14 - Planez bounces into a 5-4-3 to end the inning. Onto the 9th. Last chance for the Curve down a run. Lenny Torres Jr. on for the Ducks to try and close it out.

3:22 - Lenny Torres Jr. closes out the game, Curve lose 0-1. Torres was up to 98mph on the fastball in the 9th. I’ll head down shortly to try and get another interview in.

4:07 I got today’s starting pitcher Anthony Solometo as well as Braxton Garrett for post game interviews. I’m going to head back to the hotel, where I have some transcribing to do. Thanks for sticking around.