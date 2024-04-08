SB Nation Reacts results: Pirates early-season sentiment-o-meter

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Pittsburgh Pirates fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Buccos are off to a blazing 8-2 start this season. We asked you last week how you were feeling about things. Are you feeling positive? Are you taking a neutral, wait-and-see approach, particularly in light of last year’s fast start that ultimately didn’t amount to even a .500 record, or are you still firmly in the same-old-Bucs until proven otherwise section? Here’s the results:

As you can see, 95 percent of you are feeling either positive or neutral, with the postive folk taking home 53 percent of the vote. I’d say that’s as warm and fuzzy as we’ve seen it around these parts for a while. Appreciate the voting. I’ll have another poll for you soon!