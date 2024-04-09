Eclipse experience from Canal Park in Akron the day after the Curve drop the series 2-1

Sunday’s game was a relatively uneventful affair. Official attendance was listed at 2,036, for a brisk 52-degree day at Canal Park in downtown Akron to see the Rubber Ducks take on the visiting Curve, who dropped the series two games to one.

Southpaw Anthony Solometo went four scoreless in his first start of the year while the Curve were shut out 0-1 courtesy of CF Petey Halpin off reliever Valentin Linarez.

The Curve left shortly after the game to head back to Altoona via charter bus for their first homestand of the season which starts today at 6 pm as they take on the Harrisburg Senators, as did the Rubber Ducks, who headed off to Richmond to take on the Flying Squirrels.

The players left, the fans stayed.

They stayed because the real show was happening the next day. Akron was directly in the path of totality for a solar eclipse. I ran into several who had made the trip up from Pittsburgh.

It looked as if the weather was going to be a game time decision and it wasn’t looking good.

I went to sleep in my hotel room the previous evening not knowing where I would have to go to view it. Overnight, the forecast shifted from partly cloudy to mostly sunny.

A perfect day in the high 60s, fans headed to into Canal Park early Monday afternoon. The concession stands were open but instead of professional athletes in the outfield there were blankets and beach towels laid out across it.

Batting practice was held, and kids played catch with each other and their parents.

There were photographers on the warning track with tripods already set up and, on the scoreboard, they were playing video feeds from across the country as the shadow of the moon raced its way toward Akron at more than 1,000mph.

The PA regularly reminded everyone to keep their glasses on outside of totality as I headed down to the field about 40 minutes away from the main event after a brief trip up to the press box to take some pictures from a higher vantage point.

As totality grew ever closer, the temperature noticeably dropped, the shadows became crescent shaped, and the ballpark had a strange twilight glow to it. It was like a sunset was happening all around us, truly hard to describe.

As the crescent of the sun got ever smaller and smaller, the anticipation grew. The planets Venus and Jupiter became visible the bottom left and top right of the disk of the Moon and Sun as they continued to overlap more and more. The concession stands closed, as everyone looked to the sky.

Suddenly it happened, totality. The photosphere (the surface of the sun) was completely obscured, and the corona (a highly ionized, high temperature region of the Sun’s upper atmosphere) was revealed. There was some light high-altitude cloud cover that made photographing the corona tricky, but with the naked eye it was brilliant.

Totality lasted all of two minutes and 49 seconds, but it was worth it. All the hair on the back of my neck and my arms stood up and I got goosebumps. There with family, I got way more emotional than I expected. I was overwhelmed and felt extraordinarily small. The amount of cosmic geometric coincidence required to make this view possible is simply absurd.

As the photosphere came back into view, and birds started to fly overhead again, ‘Here comes the Sun’ by The Beatles was played through the PA system. The public address announcer reminded everyone attending to return to Canal Park the next time an eclipse will be visible from Akron. The city will narrowly miss the path of totality by just a few miles on September 14, 2099.

Those who witnessed the event left the park with a truly special experience that they will never forget.