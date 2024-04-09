Jason Delay, Ryan Borucki headline first Pirates injury report

Shortly before wrapping up a two-game series with the Detroit Tigers, Pittsburgh Pirates Director of Sports Medicine Todd Tomczyk delivered his first injury update for 2024.

The biggest takeaways from it deal with catcher Jason Delay and reliever Ryan Borucki.

Delay was placed on April 2 with right knee soreness and it could be a while before he returns to action. Tomczyk said he is still experiencing issues with his knee and has been shut down from all baseball-related activities while they examine the severity of his injury. He was the team’s primary backup catcher before the injury flared up.

Borucki yielded a more positive report after being placed on the injured list April 7 with left triceps inflammation. Tomczyk said he “already feeling better” and he is playing catch. While an exact timeline was not given, Tomczyk hopes Borucki will be back on the mound “very soon.”

Regarding the slew of injured relief pitchers, Carmen Mlodzinski’s right forearm inflammation is showing positive results and he is currently undergoing rehab assignments in the minor leagues.

Colin Holderman is with the Pirates as a member of the taxi squad and is nearing a return after being sidelined with an undisclosed illness. Reports say he could be activated for this weekend’s series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Dauri Moreta, who had Tommy John Surgery in the spring, is in the early stages of rehab.

Utility player Ji Hwan Bae (left hip flexor) will move to Triple-A Indianapolis to continue his rehab assignment and could be activated off the injured list if things continue to go well.

Catcher Yasmani Grandal could begin baserunning progression as he continues to deal with plantar fasciitis. This was plaguing him during Spring Training. No timetable has been set for his return.

Tomczyk also provided an update on catcher Endy Rodriguez will begin a swing progression session next week, most likely April 15. He underwent Tommy John Surgery during the offseason.

That’s all for now. Hopefully this list shrinks next week.