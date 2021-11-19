Arizona Fall League update

The Peoria Javelinas snagged a big 7-6 win yesterday over the Surprise Saguaros to move to 16-12 on the season and still have a shot to finish at the top of their division in the Arizona Fall League.

Ji-Hwan Bae had a big day, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored.

Bae is batting just .258 on the year for Peoria, with 2 homers and 10 RBI, though he is third in the entire AFL in stolen bases with 8.

The leader of the Javelinas, however, is one of the top names for the future of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Nick Gonzales. He’s been cranking the ball in the AFL, batting .380 on the season, which is good enough for third overall in the League. His OBP of .483 also sits third overall, while his OPS of 1.032 sits sixth overall. He’s smacked 2 homers and has driven in 13 runs.

Canaan Smith-Njigba had a rough day yesterday, going 0-for-4, including grounding into a double play, but overall, he’s had a pretty good Fall League, batting .309 in 55 at bats.

On the mound, Roansy Contreras, one of Pittsburgh’s other main hopes for the future, sits at 2-1 in the AFL over 5 starts. He’s pitched 14 total innings, striking out 18 batters, and has a 3.21 ERA with a WHIP of 1.00.

Keep an eye on what happens today, as Peoria plays last place Salt River. They need a win and also for Glendale, the team right in front of them in standings, to lose to Surprise. If that happens Peoria will finish at the top of their division and will have a championship game lined up for Saturday against Mesa.

Go Javelinas!