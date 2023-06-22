Pirates prospect update: Catcher Endy Rodriguez

On this edition of the Pittsburgh Pirates prospect update, we take a look at young phenom catcher Endy Rodriguez, as he continues to rocket up the ranks as a top prospect in baseball.

Pittsburgh has a great problem they’re trying to manage, and that’s deciding what to do with the two phenomenal catching prospects in Rodriguez and Henry Davis. The latter had been seeing some more time in right field, and was just recently promoted to the Pirates. Now Rodriguez is far in a way the Pirates’ best prospect, and one of the best catchers in the Minor Leagues.

Rodriguez was signed as an international free agent by the New York Mets organization in 2018, and was acquired by the Pirates in the three team that saw Joe Musgrove get dealt to the San Diego Padres. Initially the career of Rodriguez was slow and largely under the radar.

2022 however, was the breakout season for the versatile catcher starting in Single-A with Greensboro and making leaps and bounds to end the season with the Triple-A Indians. That season saw Rodriguez finish with a statline of 148 hits, 92 runs, 25 home runs, and an average of .323. Truly earth shattering stuff for a guy who was unknown by most outside of the die hard fans.

Now with 2023 underway, Rodriguez is thriving in Indianapolis, regularly turning heads with his incredible athleticism for the position, and knack for hitting the ball for average and power alike. The versatility truly stands out for someone at the catcher position, and was named to the 2022 MLB Pipeline Prospect Team of the Year.

I would go as far as to say that the situation for catchers in Pittsburgh is dire. Austin Hedges and Jason Delay are just not long term answers at the position, and certainly not in the batting order. Hedges is typically batting ninth and is hitting an abysmal .169. Delay is performing better, but still not a solid starter for most teams.

While there is still work to be done, Endy Rodriguez has the physical tools to make an impact, and it might not be long before he’s doing it at the next level.