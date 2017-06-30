Jason Rogers heads to Japan, Pirates promote Luplow and Hill

Jason Rogers has officially signed (sub. req’d) with the Hanshin Tigers of the Japanese Central League. His departure has triggered an upward migration, as the Pirates are promoting (sub. req’d) outfielders Jordan Luplow from Altoona to Indianapolis and Logan Hill from Bradenton to Altoona. In addition, RHP Brandon Cumpton is also moving up from the Marauders to the Curve.
The Pirates acquired Rogers from Milwaukee in December 2015 for OF Keon Broxton and RHP Trey Supak. Although lamentable now, the trade didn’t look bad then. Rogers was coming off a year in which he not only had raked in AAA, but had batted a promising 296/367/441 in 86 games with the Brewers. The Pirates at the time had just parted ways with Pedro Alvarez and they signed John Jaso a week later. Jaso and Rogers seemed a plausible 1B platoon for them, but Rogers’ role disappeared when the team signed David Freese during spring training. Rogers spent only limited time with the Pirates in 2016 and did little beyond draw walks. Worse, his power disappeared at the AAA level, as he batted just 263/338/371. He rebounded a little this year, but a 289/362/439 line isn’t very impressive for a veteran, bat-only corner player in AAA.
Luplow has been enjoying a breakout season with Altoona, batting 287/368/535 with strong plate discipline (288 PA, 29 BB, 45 K). His 16 HRs leave him tied for fourth in the Eastern League and tied with Hill for the most in the Pirates’ organization. The numbers may actually understate the year Luplow is having, as Altoona’s ballpark is very rough on right-handed power. Luplow is slugging .457 with four HRs at home and .614 with 12 HRs on the road. The Pirates tend to be slow to promote players to AAA, so Luplow’s move up after three months in AA is a positive sign for how they view his development.
Hill is batting 266/351/513 and leading the Florida State League in HRs. It’s been a rebound year for him, as he struggled at Bradenton last year, got demoted and struggled even at West Virginia until late in the year. Hill is actually about four months older than Luplow and his plate discipline hasn’t been nearly as strong. His walk and K rates, though, have improved over the course of the season and have been fairly good in June. The move will give Hill a chance to show that his hitting in the FSL, which is a terrible environment for power hitters in particular, is for real.
Cumpton missed all of 2015 and 2016 with first Tommy John and then shoulder surgery. He’s made six rehab appearances for Bradenton, covering 10.2 IP, with a 2.53 ERA and 1.59 WHIP. In 2013-14, he made 22 appearances for the Pirates, 15 of them starts, with an ERA of 4.02 and WHIP of 1.30.
Comments
I've always liked Cumpton.
I’d enjoy seeing him eventually climb back to competing for a Pirates rotation spot if he remains healthy.
By mazalleyDP on 06.30.17 3:00pm
We sure could've used a healthy Cumpton the past two seasons
By andyprough on 06.30.17 3:54pm
We were talking depth yesterday
Having Cumpton as an option—more as a AAA callup than potential rotation guy—would ease things considerably. I suspect he’s running out of options, so NH needs to sign him to a Mazzaro contract.
By JRoth95 on 06.30.17 3:57pm
isn't a question of options for Cumpton, is it?
He’s not on the 40-man so not burning options. If I’m following Tim Williams’s headline correctly, I think the situation is that Cumpton will be eligible for minor-league free agency if they don’t add him back to the 40-man next year… but also, I think he probably has an option remaining, having used options only in 2013 and 2014. (Depending on exactly what happened in his injury years, but I think they kept him on the 60-day DL all year before outrighting him, which is why he has 1.127 years of service time when he only had 0.127 after 2014.)
Soooo… I think they have to add him to the 40 this offseason if they want to keep him from leaving as a minor-league FA, but they could option him to AAA next year. Unless there’s something about being able to refuse an optional assignment that’s based on time since debut rather than service time.
By WHYG Zane Smith on 06.30.17 6:23pm
Oh well
Rogers is a lesson in trusting PCL and September call-up stats. This was never a viable Major League ballplayer.
The power production he showed in Nashville and then Colorado Springs looks to clearly be a product of the environment, not skill.
Rogers’ 2015 with the Brewers:
April-Aug: .236/.308/.358 82 wRC+ (117 PA)
September: .435/.500/.630 211 wRC+ (52 PA)
By NMR on 06.30.17 3:03pm
Well obviously
he was trending upward!
By Long John Silver on 06.30.17 3:20pm
PedroPower is not to blame
By Joe Bagofdonuts on 06.30.17 3:35pm
Lmao! My scouting career was brief and...
Well you can fill in the rest.
By pedropower on 06.30.17 3:47pm
I still blame him for Jose Bautista
By andyprough on 06.30.17 3:56pm
If Moroff keeps doing his Bixler impression...
…wonder if Eric Wood gets a crack soon? After slow start has that OPS up over .800 with solid power numbers.
SSS for Moroff, and I know many hate daring to question what’s in a player’s head – but that kid looks like he’s gonna puke during every AB and seems to be desparately trying to tread water. That being said, his success at Indy warrants an extended look.
By MDFitness1975 on 06.30.17 3:44pm
ouch
By Alf Pike's OT Winner on 06.30.17 3:52pm
Agree that Moroff looks completely overmatched
He’s delivering Michael Martinez like results at the plate. Maybe give Bostick a shot, he really couldn’t be any worse.
By maguro on 06.30.17 3:57pm
yes
Bostick can’t hit or field.
Moroff can field a position or two
By VaPirate on 06.30.17 4:05pm
One thing I have learned... it can always get worse
Although I agree, hard to imagine someone looking more overmatched at plate. Have a feeling they don’t trust bostick in infield. I think I might look at wood first even if he is limited to 3b and 1b
By pedropower on 06.30.17 4:08pm
I think everyone is pulling for Cumpton to make it all the way back
As to Rogers – congrats on the payday and don’t let the door hit you on the way out.
By BarryJT on 06.30.17 4:14pm
Any takers?
Anyone willing to bet that Luplow makes it to Pittsburgh before Meadows?
By Derekbellstutu on 06.30.17 4:25pm
Given all circumstances...
….including the injury and the fact that even with semi-surge Meadows is still sub-700 OPS – I bet Vegas has Luplow
as the fave in that wager.
By MDFitness1975 on 06.30.17 6:41pm